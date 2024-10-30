Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

    ANDAMAN SEA

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 2, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Delair Morgan, right, from Tracy, California, looks through binoculars as Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nathan Ritchie, from Murrieta, California, fires an M240B machine gun on the bridgewing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a live-fire weapons exercise while operating in the Andaman Sea as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Dewey
    DDG 105
    Joint Operations
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    CARAT Malaysia

