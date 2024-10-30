USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Exercise During CARAT Malaysia 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 2, 2024) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires a Mark 45 5-inch light-weight gun during a live-fire weapons exercise while operating in the Andaman Sea as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)