    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Air Station North Island [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Air Station North Island

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Martavius Williams, from Memphis, Tennessee, heaves a mooring line on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the ship departs Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    VIRIN: 241102-N-MI100-1096
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Air Station North Island [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    San Diego Departure

