USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Naval Air Station North Island

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Netterville, left, from Inglewood, California, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Martavius Williams, from Memphis, Tennessee, fake down mooring line on the fantail onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Nov. 2, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
