Infantry OSUT graduation

U.S. Army Soldiers from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade graduate from Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) in a ceremony held in the presence of family, friends and fellow service members Aug. 9, 2024, at Inouye Field. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)