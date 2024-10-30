U.S. Army Soldiers from the 198th Infantry Brigade graduate from Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) in a ceremony held in the presence of family, friends and fellow service members Aug. 9, 2024, at Inouye Field. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)
|08.09.2024
|11.02.2024 20:58
|8732601
|240809-A-XP141-8256
|6000x4000
|1.95 MB
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|4
|0
This work, Infantry OSUT graduation [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Stephanie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.