    Infantry OSUT graduation [Image 8 of 9]

    Infantry OSUT graduation

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 198th Infantry Brigade graduate from Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) in a ceremony held in the presence of family, friends and fellow service members Aug. 9, 2024, at Inouye Field. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)

