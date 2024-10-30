Infantry OSUT graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 198th Infantry Brigade graduate from Infantry One Station Unit Training (OSUT) in a ceremony held in the presence of family, friends and fellow service members Aug. 9, 2024, at Inouye Field. During the graduation the Soldier and Drill Sergeant of the Cycle are recognized for each graduating company. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stephanie Snyder)