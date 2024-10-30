Under the supervision of qualified riggers, Airmen in the air transportation specialist career field from the 193rd Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron take part in rigging parachutes for training airdrops using the wing’s new MC-130J Commando II aircraft, Nov. 2, 2024. As part of the conversion to the wing’s new MC-130J mission — which includes combat airdrop capabilities — “Port Dawgs” are now rigging parachutes on a near-daily basis to support regular training missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 15:45
|Photo ID:
|8732336
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-ZT651-1075
|Resolution:
|3803x5070
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New mission brings parachute rigging back to the wing [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.