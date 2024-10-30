Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New mission brings parachute rigging back to the wing [Image 7 of 10]

    New mission brings parachute rigging back to the wing

    MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Under the supervision of qualified riggers, Airmen in the air transportation specialist career field from the 193rd Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron take part in rigging parachutes for training airdrops using the wing’s new MC-130J Commando II aircraft, Nov. 2, 2024. As part of the conversion to the wing’s new MC-130J mission — which includes combat airdrop capabilities — “Port Dawgs” are now rigging parachutes on a near-daily basis to support regular training missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 15:45
    Photo ID: 8732330
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-ZT651-1047
    Resolution: 5655x4241
    Size: 12.5 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, New mission brings parachute rigging back to the wing [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Ted Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parachute
    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    193rd Special Operations Wing
    rigging
    air transportation specialist

