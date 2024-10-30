New mission brings parachute rigging back to the wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under the supervision of qualified riggers, Airmen in the air transportation specialist career field from the 193rd Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron take part in rigging parachutes for training airdrops using the wing’s new MC-130J Commando II aircraft, Nov. 2, 2024. As part of the conversion to the wing’s new MC-130J mission — which includes combat airdrop capabilities — “Port Dawgs” are now rigging parachutes on a near-daily basis to support regular training missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Nichols)