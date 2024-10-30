114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jon Friedman, 114th Fighter Wing acting commander, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Sara Hilmoe, 114th Fighter Wing executive administrative assistant to the wing commander, visit with attendees of the Trunk or Treat during a Halloween event Oct. 31, 2024 Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Group hosted a Trunk or Treat event for families to safely celebrate Halloween with games and candy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)