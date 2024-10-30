Col. Jon Friedman, 114th Fighter Wing acting commander, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Sara Hilmoe, 114th Fighter Wing executive administrative assistant to the wing commander, visit with attendees of the Trunk or Treat during a Halloween event Oct. 31, 2024 Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Group hosted a Trunk or Treat event for families to safely celebrate Halloween with games and candy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 15:07
|Photo ID:
|8732287
|VIRIN:
|241031-Z-QG092-2187
|Resolution:
|4078x6117
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.