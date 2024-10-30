Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Col. Jon Friedman, 114th Fighter Wing acting commander, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Sara Hilmoe, 114th Fighter Wing executive administrative assistant to the wing commander, visit with attendees of the Trunk or Treat during a Halloween event Oct. 31, 2024 Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Group hosted a Trunk or Treat event for families to safely celebrate Halloween with games and candy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 15:07
    Photo ID: 8732287
    VIRIN: 241031-Z-QG092-2187
    Resolution: 4078x6117
    Size: 12.41 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Halloween
    Trunk or Treat
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download