An attendee of the Trunk or Treat event looks inside a fire truck during a Halloween event Oct. 31, 2024 Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Group hosted a Trunk or Treat event for families to safely celebrate Halloween with games and candy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 15:07
|Photo ID:
|8732285
|VIRIN:
|241031-Z-QG092-2159
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|19.67 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
Web Views: 3
|3
Downloads: 0
|0
This work, 114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.