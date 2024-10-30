114th Fighter Wing Trunk or Treat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee of the Trunk or Treat event participates in games during a Halloween event Oct. 31, 2024 Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The 114th Fighter Wing Key Volunteer Group hosted a Trunk or Treat event for families to safely celebrate Halloween with games and candy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)