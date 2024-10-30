103rd Airlift Wing gets first NP2000 retrofitted C-130

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft, retrofitted with new eight-blade NP2000 engines, taxies into Bradley Air National Guard Base, Oct. 25, 2024. This is the first of eight C-130s belonging to the Connecticut National Guard's Airlift Wing to be retrofitted with the new engines that will improve the aircraft's thrust, decrease maintenance time, and lower engine noise by about 20 decibels.