    103rd Airlift Wing gets first NP2000 retrofitted C-130 [Image 3 of 4]

    103rd Airlift Wing gets first NP2000 retrofitted C-130

    EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A 103rd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft, retrofitted with new eight-blade NP2000 engines, taxies into Bradley Air National Guard Base, Oct. 25, 2024. This is the first of eight C-130s belonging to the Connecticut National Guard's Airlift Wing to be retrofitted with the new engines that will improve the aircraft's thrust, decrease maintenance time, and lower engine noise by about 20 decibels.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8732244
    VIRIN: 241025-O-UQ901-9419
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.99 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CONNECTICUT, US
    retrofit
    readiness
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    NP2000

