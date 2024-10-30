From left, ROTC Cadets Kayla Ferreira, a freshman business major at Bridgewater State, gets some help with her boots from Kaelen Mogil, a sophomore international studies major at Brandeis University, on the land navigation course at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 1.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 10:12
|Photo ID:
|8732118
|VIRIN:
|241101-O-HX738-4743
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Leaders take care others [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.