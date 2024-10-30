Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frag out! [Image 1 of 6]

    Frag out!

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Boston University ROTC Cadets practice clearing simulated bunkers with inert grenades at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Nov. 1.

    TAGS

    Army ROTC
    Boston University
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

