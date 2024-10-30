Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.02.2024 10:12 Photo ID: 8732115 VIRIN: 241101-O-HX738-2444 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.44 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Future leader in action [Image 6 of 6], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.