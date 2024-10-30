USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Training While Underway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Samba Yamessou and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jake Hudgins, assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12), simulate the role of hot suit men during an aviation firefighting training while underway in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 31. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)