PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 31, 2024) Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Omaha (LCS 12) man a firehose during an aviation firefighting training while underway in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 31. Omaha, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7TH Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Emily Casavant)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 02:20
|Photo ID:
|8731909
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-ZV473-1016
|Resolution:
|3694x2463
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Omaha (LCS 12) Conducts Aviation Firefighting Training While Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.