USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Drill During CARAT Malaysia 2024

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) – A Royal Malaysian Navy fast interceptor craft (foreground) and the Royal Malaysian Navy Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel KD Terengganu (F 174) participate in a force protection drill with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the Andaman Sea during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8731854
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-UA460-1083
|Resolution:
|4529x3247
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
