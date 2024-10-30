USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Force Protection Drill During CARAT Malaysia 2024

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mason Somers, from La Grange, Kentucky, mans an M240B machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a force protection drill while operating in the Andaman Sea as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 22:43
|Photo ID:
|8731853
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-UA460-1048
|Resolution:
|6512x4264
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
