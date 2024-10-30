Eleventh Air Force partners with United States Department of Agriculture to install Snow Telemetry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Partial installation of a Snow Telemetry (SNOTEL) site, automated weather station measuring snow height and snowpack water content, precipitation, barometric pressure, wind speeds and direction, and incoming solar radiation, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 8, 2024. Eleventh Air Force partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to activate site Elmendorf Field SNOTEL (1332) and took two days to install the $30k solar powered asset. (Courtesy Photo)