Partial installation of a Snow Telemetry (SNOTEL) site, automated weather station measuring snow height and snowpack water content, precipitation, barometric pressure, wind speeds and direction, and incoming solar radiation, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 8, 2024. Eleventh Air Force partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to activate site Elmendorf Field SNOTEL (1332) and took two days to install the $30k solar powered asset. (Courtesy Photo)
10.08.2024
11.01.2024
|8731784
|241008-F-ZZ999-1001
|2016x1512
|1.05 MB
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|5
|0
Eleventh Air Force partners with United States Department of Agriculture to install Snow Telemetry
