    Eleventh Air Force partners with United States Department of Agriculture to install Snow Telemetry [Image 3 of 3]

    Eleventh Air Force partners with United States Department of Agriculture to install Snow Telemetry

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Partial installation of a Snow Telemetry (SNOTEL) site, automated weather station measuring snow height and snowpack water content, precipitation, barometric pressure, wind speeds and direction, and incoming solar radiation, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 8, 2024. Eleventh Air Force partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to activate site Elmendorf Field SNOTEL (1332) and took two days to install the $30k solar powered asset. (Courtesy Photo)

    NRCS
    11th AF
    NRCS ENVIRONMENTAL
    SNOTEL
    Snow Telemetry

