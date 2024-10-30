Eleventh Air Force partners with United States Department of Agriculture to install Snow Telemetry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The fully assembled Snow Telemetry (SNOTEL), an automated weather station measuring snow height and snowpack water content, precipitation, barometric pressure, wind speeds and direction, and incoming solar radiation at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 30, 2024. Eleventh Air Force partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to activate Elmendorf Field SNOTEL (1332) which will help base leadership take preemptive safety measures to reduce costly damages from winter storms to facilities and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)