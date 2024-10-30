Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami Sailors Support Veterans Stand Down [Image 4 of 4]

    NTAG Miami Sailors Support Veterans Stand Down

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    MIAMI (Nov. 01, 2024)Engineman 1st Class Clarisa Morel, left and Chief Ultilitiesman Ramon Santiago, both attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speak with students during the second annual veterans Stand Down held at E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, November 1, 2024. The event, organized by Vice Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and District 10 Commissioner, Anthony Rodriguez, along with his staff, brought together over 100 vendors, veteran-centric organizations, and community members to honor military service members, both past and present. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8731722
    VIRIN: 241101-N-RF885-1124
    Resolution: 1440x1920
    Size: 515.77 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: KENDALL, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
