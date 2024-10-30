NTAG Miami Sailors Support Veterans Stand Down

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MIAMI (Nov. 01, 2024)Engineman 1st Class Clarisa Morel, left and Chief Ultilitiesman Ramon Santiago, both attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, speak with students during the second annual veterans Stand Down held at E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, November 1, 2024. The event, organized by Vice Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and District 10 Commissioner, Anthony Rodriguez, along with his staff, brought together over 100 vendors, veteran-centric organizations, and community members to honor military service members, both past and present. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)