NTAG Miami Sailors Support Veterans Stand Down

MIAMI (Nov. 01, 2024) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Zulmarie Diaz, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, encourages Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students as they participate in an obstacle course at the second annual veterans Stand Down event held at E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, November 1, 2024. The event, organized by Vice Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and District 10 Commissioner, Anthony Rodriguez, along with his staff, brought together over 100 vendors, veteran-centric organizations, and community members to honor our military service members, both past and present. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo/released)