NTAG Miami Sailors Support Veterans Stand Down

MIAMI (Nov. 01, 2024) Sailors attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, pose for a photo with Billy the Marlin during the second annual Stand Down event held at E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, November 1, 2024. The event, organized by Vice Chairman of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and District 10 Commissioner, Anthony Rodriguez, along with his staff, brought together over 100 vendors, veteran-centric organizations, and community members to honor our military service members, both past and present.

MIAMI – Sailors from Navy Talent Acquisition (NTAG) Miami were on hand to exchange sea stories and share Naval career information with the community at the second annual veterans Stand Down at the E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion, on Friday, November 1, 2024.



This free event, organized by the staff at Miami-Dade County’s District 10 Vice Chairman Anthony Rodriguez’s office and local military representatives, supports veterans and military organizations in celebration of the upcoming Veterans Day celebration.



Veterans were able to access to various resources, including legal assistance, healthcare services, veterans' benefits advisors, and more.



This year’s Stand Down holds a special significance in connecting NTAG Miami Sailors with potential future Sailors. Rodriguez’s team worked closely with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and U.S. Army to coordinate participation from 15 schools, bringing in over 800 high school juniors and seniors.



“We want students to learn about the military and what they do for our country,” said Samantha Del Valle, district director with Miami-Dade County’s District 10. “This event allows them to interact with veterans and gain valuable experience. It also provides opportunities to connect with post-secondary institutions and potential employers, including recruiters from all branches of the military.”



To enhance the veteran experience, guests could participate in an engaging obstacle course designed with sections representing different military branches. Active-duty service members were on hand to share their experiences and insights, providing a personal connection to military life. Additionally, attendees were able to speak with NTAG Miami Sailors and begin the Navy application process on-site. This combination of activities provided a memorable and inspiring event for everyone involved.



Cmdr. Johnny Lykins, Jr., Commanding Officer of NTAG Miami, appreciates the opportunity for his Sailors to represent the Navy during this celebration.



“We are proud to honor our veterans, and participating in Veteran Stand Down gives us the opportunity to express our gratitude to those who have served before us,” said Lykins. “We are grateful for this invitation to engage in platforms that foster communication with the local community, helping them better understand the Navy’s mission. This not only provides our Sailors with a deeper sense of purpose but also enhances citizens’ understanding of the Navy's role in their lives.”



