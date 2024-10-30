NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings speaks at Industry Day, a biennial event hosted by Division Newport and the Rhode Island chapter of the National Contract Management Association, held at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Oct. 16, 2024. More than more 300 people and 85 companies attended to discuss the theme “Expanding the Advantage.”