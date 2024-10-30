NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day

Photo By David Stoehr | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings speaks at Industry Day, a biennial event hosted by Division Newport and the Rhode Island chapter of the National Contract Management Association, held at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Oct. 16, 2024. More than more 300 people and 85 companies attended to discuss the theme “Expanding the Advantage.” see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Representatives from more than 85 companies heard from Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport leaders and decision-makers about current and future partnership opportunities during Industry Day, a biennial event hosted by Division Newport and the Rhode Island chapter of the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) on Oct. 16.



Held at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island, under the theme “Expanding the Advantage,” the event marked the 18th time the two organizations have teamed up to provide industry with insight into potential projects and networking opportunities.



Alexander Hayden, president of the NCMA’s R.I. chapter, welcomed attendees and emphasized a point often made by Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings — “what we do matters.”



“There are more than 300 people here this morning, as you can tell by the packed house,” Hayden said. “We appreciate everyone taking time out of their busy schedules to develop these necessary partnerships to support the fleet via NUWC.”



Hennings highlighted that Division Newport has become a roughly $1.7 billion entity and detailed several opportunities for business partnerships across the enterprise, especially with the development of the Columbia-class submarine. The first of 12 submarines in the class is expected to be delivered to the Navy between October 2028 and February 2029.



In his discussions with the fleet, Hennings said the most immediate needs revolve around artificial intelligence and machine learning, additive manufacturing, increased power density and modularity for potential future system capabilities.



U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), who could not be in attendance because he was touring Division Newport with the Hon. Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States, provided a video message that was shown on two large screens stationed at each end of the room.



As chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Reed stressed the importance of industry’s role in undersea warfare throughout this region.



“Here in Rhode Island, companies dedicated to advancing capabilities range from small businesses to major prime contractors, all of whom are indispensable,” he said. “They provide not just high-tech submarines like the Virginia-class, but also highly skilled jobs that fuel our economy. These jobs aren’t just numbers on a page — they are the livelihoods of thousands of hardworking men and women.



“They’re engineers, electricians, technicians, and more, all working together to advance American security,” Reed said. “Their work supports families, communities, and strengthens our national resilience.”



Leaders of each department at Division Newport presented a two-year forecast of predicted procurements and initiatives that addressed future technical, budgetary and performance challenges. There was also an opportunity for company representatives to engage in one-on-one meetings with each of the departments.



Division Newport’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Jason Gomez spoke about the role of the science and technology (S&T) community at the warfare center and how it explores future capabilities across 10 technical focus areas, which “have evolved over time.”



“The S&T community is the tomorrow piece,” Gomez said. “We’re at a time when we see conflict coming, maybe very soon, but there will be a tomorrow, and we need to make sure that we have the workforce and the technologies ready for 20 and 30 years from now.”



Michael Cockey, a retired U.S. Navy captain and deputy director of undersea warfare (USW) at NUWC Headquarters, served as the keynote speaker after the lunchtime hour. His talk, titled “The USW Role in Strategic Competition,” centered on the heightening tensions across the globe as they pertain to China and Russia, the chief strategic competitors of the United States.



The role of submarines in World War II and the Cold War has been well documented, Cockey explained, and the production of platforms during those conflicts were at an all-time high. Despite a budget that largely has remained level for the past 45 years, the Navy now must increase its shipbuilding to preserve its robust strategic deterrence and meet regional and global challenges, he said.



A key to this is strengthening the partnerships between the Navy and industry through enhanced infrastructure, increased supply chain capacity, advanced manufacturing and strategic outsourcing.



“Can we muster the defense establishment necessary to not only build that ship, but also build an armament that goes with it?” Cockey asked.



He urged the defense companies in attendance to gain a greater understanding of Navy needs through classified-level discussions and to figure out how to conduct business during a wartime scenario in order to aid the warfighter in a more streamlined manner.



Stephen Lamb, head of the Contracts Department, presented data that showed Division Newport reported more than $1.2 billion in contract obligations and roughly 2,500 contract actions in fiscal year 2024. This includes contracts awarded to 598 unique prime contractors across 44 states, with more than 120 receiving better than $1 million in obligations.



“The overall message was it takes a village, including the government requirements side, the government contracting side, and our industry partners to achieve the successes we’ve seen over the last couple fiscal years,” Lamb said.



Maria Gregory, director of the Office of Small Business Programs at Division Newport, was one of the final speakers of the day. She discussed programs such as the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR), highlighted the contracting and small business page on Division Newport’s external website and offered tips for success. Slide presentations from the event are posted here.



“Small businesses provide the foundational support of the defense industrial base that is needed to innovate and meet the challenges of the future,” Gregory said. “As future challenges arise, NUWC Division Newport and the Navy require more collaboration between the government and industry. As demonstrated by the large number of participants in Industry Day, there is eagerness from industry to learn more about the opportunities with NUWC. Through more timely information, this collaboration can be fostered with both parties benefitting.



“Having forums where open dialogue and one-on-one discussions occur can accelerate the lines of communication,” Gregory said. “The Small Business Office is striving to continue these types of events to promote timely information sharing.”



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



