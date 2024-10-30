Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Maria Gregory, director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Office of Small Business Programs, highlighted the commitment to partnering with small businesses and offered tips for success during Industry Day, hosted by Division Newport and the Rhode Island chapter of the National Contract Management Association, at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Oct. 16, 2024. More than more 300 people and 85 companies attended to discuss the theme “Expanding the Advantage.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:06
    Photo ID: 8730819
    VIRIN: 241016-N-XQ823-1058
    Resolution: 1000x730
    Size: 493.99 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day
    NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Industry Day
    National Contract Management Association
    NUWC Division Newport
    24-42

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download