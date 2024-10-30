NUWC Division Newport, NCMA highlight importance of partnerships at Industry Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maria Gregory, director of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Office of Small Business Programs, highlighted the commitment to partnering with small businesses and offered tips for success during Industry Day, hosted by Division Newport and the Rhode Island chapter of the National Contract Management Association, at the Wyndham Hotel in Middletown, Rhode Island, on Oct. 16, 2024. More than more 300 people and 85 companies attended to discuss the theme “Expanding the Advantage.”