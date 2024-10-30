502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maintenance mechanics of the 502d Civil Engineer Squadron assemble the components of the holiday tree at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Oct. 31, 2024. The holiday tree represents unity and resilience, providing service members, families, and community partners a comforting reminder of home during the season. The work of the 502d CES is essential to maintaining and enhancing base infrastructure, supporting mission readiness and fostering a welcoming environment for the entire military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)