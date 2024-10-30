502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Isai Trejo, 502d Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance mechanic, poses for a photo after assembling the holiday tree base, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Oct. 31, 2024. The holiday tree, which stands over 20 feet tall and brings festive spirit to the base, represents the dedication of the 502d CES, whose critical work ensures mission readiness year-round. From assembling holiday displays to maintaining vital infrastructure like electrical systems and climate control, the squadron’s efforts support the operational needs and quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)