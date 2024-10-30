Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree [Image 9 of 12]

    502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Isai Trejo, 502d Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance mechanic, poses for a photo after assembling the holiday tree base, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Oct. 31, 2024. The holiday tree, which stands over 20 feet tall and brings festive spirit to the base, represents the dedication of the 502d CES, whose critical work ensures mission readiness year-round. From assembling holiday displays to maintaining vital infrastructure like electrical systems and climate control, the squadron’s efforts support the operational needs and quality of life for service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    This work, 502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBSA
    Holiday Tree
    Civil Engineer Airmen
    JBSA-Randolph
    502d Air Base Wing
    502d CES

