    502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree [Image 2 of 12]

    502d CES Maintenance Mechanics Assemble 2024 Holiday Tree

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Zachary Bailey, 502 Civil Engineer Squadron maintenance mechanic, tightens bolts that secure the subcomponents of the holiday tree at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Oct. 31, 2024. The holiday tree represents unity and resilience, providing service members, families and community partners a comforting reminder of home during the season. The work of the 502d CES is essential to maintaining and enhancing base infrastructure, supporting mission readiness and fostering a welcoming environment for the entire military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Mallard)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 12:04
    Photo ID: 8730796
    VIRIN: 241031-F-YD772-1077
    Resolution: 9301x6201
    Size: 19.61 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    JBSA
    Holiday Tree
    Civil Engineer Airmen
    JBSA-Randolph
    502d Air Base Wing
    502d CES

