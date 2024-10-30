Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day [Image 10 of 10]

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Audra Chambers, right, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron Family Health Care noncommissioned officer in charge and former base honor guard member, gets her ceremonial guardsman service coat fitted by Harry Santiago, professional tailor, in Dover, Delaware, Oct. 25, 2024. Eleven former BHG members went to Santiago’s place of business to get their ceremonial guardsman uniform fitted for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled in January 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 11:46
    Photo ID: 8730786
    VIRIN: 241025-F-BO262-1012
    Resolution: 4416x3243
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Guardsmen
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Force Support Squadron
    Presidential Inauguration Ceremony
    Dover Base Honor Guard

