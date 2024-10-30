Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Harry Santiago, professional tailor, makes marks on a base honor guard ceremonial guardsman service coat during a fitting in Dover, Delaware, Oct. 25, 2024. Eleven former BHG members went to Santiago’s place of business to get their ceremonial guardsman uniform fitted for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled in January 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)