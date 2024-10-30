Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day [Image 8 of 10]

    Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    Harry Santiago, professional tailor, makes marks on a base honor guard ceremonial guardsman service coat during a fitting in Dover, Delaware, Oct. 25, 2024. Eleven former BHG members went to Santiago’s place of business to get their ceremonial guardsman uniform fitted for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled in January 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day

