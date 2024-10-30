U.S. Airman 1st Class Dallin Sylve, right, 436th Aerial Port Squadron outbound cargo specialist and former base honor guard member, gets his ceremonial guardsman service coat fitted by Harry Santiago, professional tailor, in Dover, Delaware, Oct. 25, 2024. Eleven former BHG members went to Santiago’s place of business to get their ceremonial guardsman uniform fitted for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony scheduled in January 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|10.25.2024
|11.01.2024 11:46
|8730785
|241025-F-BO262-1006
|3202x4378
|3.13 MB
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|2
|0
Dover AFB honor guard preps for Inauguration Day
