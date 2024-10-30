Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo, a public affairs specialist, with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, takes notes during a junior enlisted town hall in collaboration with the Rising Six at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2024. During the town hall, Rising Six members and supporters encouraged junior enlisted Airmen to be involved with the unit, speak-up to assist in process improvement and help identify opportunities for quality of life enhancements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 09:48
    Photo ID: 8730518
    VIRIN: 241019-Z-QU148-2013
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 26.81 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six
    Junior Enlisted Town Hall in collaboration with the Rising Six

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download