U.S. Air Force Col. Ruben Colon, the 156th Mission Support Group commander, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, speaks to Airmen during a junior enlisted town hall in collaboration with the Rising Six at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2024. During the town hall, Colon spoke about how 156th Wing Airmen are the most important asset in the organization, emphasizing they represent the future of the PRANG and how their energy, skills, and commitment are what fuel the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)