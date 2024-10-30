Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Diego Montes de Oca, an aircraft maintenance journeyman, with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, briefs Airmen during a junior enlisted town hall in collaboration with the Rising Six at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2024. During the town hall, Rising Six members and supporters encouraged junior enlisted Airmen to be involved with the unit, speak-up to assist in process improvement and help identify opportunities for quality of life enhancements. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)