    KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword [Image 1 of 5]

    KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling before a Keen Sword 25 training mission over the Sea of Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 04:56
    Photo ID: 8730065
    VIRIN: 241031-F-VQ804-1051
    Resolution: 4686x3118
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    USPACOM
    VMFA 232
    Keen Sword
    909th ARS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

