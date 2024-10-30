KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, conducts aerial refeuling with a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, before a Keen Sword 25 training mission over the Sea of Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)