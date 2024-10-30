A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18C Hornet assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to conduct aerial refueling during a Keen Sword 25 training mission over the Sea of Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 04:56
|Photo ID:
|8730076
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-VQ804-1077
|Resolution:
|4758x3166
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KS25 | 909th ARS fuels Keen Sword [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.