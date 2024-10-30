USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon visits Incirlik

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon, receives a 39th Medical Group mission brief during a base visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 31, 2024.This tour offered valuable insights into the 39th MDG’s innovative practices, strengths in patient care, and opportunities for improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)