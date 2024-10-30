Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon visits Incirlik [Image 6 of 8]

    USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon visits Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Medical Enlisted Force Chief, coins Airman 1st Class Scout Lopez, an ambulance services technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group, during a base visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 31, 2024. This tour offered valuable insights into the 39th MDG’s innovative practices, strengths in patient care, and opportunities for improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    This work, USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon visits Incirlik [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    39 MDG

