USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon visits Incirlik

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Leslie Finley, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Medical Enlisted Force Chief, coins Airman 1st Class Scout Lopez, an ambulance services technician assigned to the 39th Medical Group, during a base visit at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 31, 2024. This tour offered valuable insights into the 39th MDG’s innovative practices, strengths in patient care, and opportunities for improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)