USAFE-AFAFRICA Command Surgeon visits Incirlik

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Stamp, right, United States Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa Command Surgeon, right, examines bioenvironmental equipment during a brief from Staff Sgt. Leylan Umblas, environmental Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge assigned to the 39th Medical group, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 31, 2024.This tour offered valuable insights into the 39th MDG’s innovative practices, strengths in patient care, and opportunities for improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)