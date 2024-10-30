Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) visits USS McCampbell (DDG 85)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (October 31, 2024) Cmdr. Jordan Stutzman, right, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), shows Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70), parts in a machinery room during a visit while underway in the Western Pacific Ocean, Oct. 31. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through 7th Fleet’s area of operations. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)