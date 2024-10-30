Released
LCDR Seth B. Koenig
Public Affairs Officer
Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5
seth.b.koenig.mil@ctf70.navy.mil
via DVIDS
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8729934
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-IK052-1046
|Resolution:
|4555x6832
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) visits USS McCampbell (DDG 85) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.