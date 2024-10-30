Date Taken: 10.31.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 01:16 Photo ID: 8729934 VIRIN: 241031-N-IK052-1046 Resolution: 4555x6832 Size: 3.14 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) visits USS McCampbell (DDG 85) [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.