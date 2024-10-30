Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) visits USS McCampbell (DDG 85) [Image 2 of 5]

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) visits USS McCampbell (DDG 85)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    WESTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (October 31, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70), addresses Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85) on the ship’s public address system in the pilot house during a visit while underway in the Western Pacific Ocean, Oct. 31. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through 7th Fleet’s area of operations. McCampbell is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8729935
    VIRIN: 241031-N-IK052-1060
    Resolution: 5740x4592
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS McCampbell
    DESRON 15
    CTF 70
    Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk

