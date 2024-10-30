Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)

New York Army National Guard Maj. Seun Ogunkoya with the 369th Sustainment Brigade stands at attention with his new rank presented by Col. Patrick Clare, brigade commander, during a ceremony conducted at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2024. Ogunkoya, whose family was there to congratulate him, was promoted from the rank of captain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
