Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024) [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Scribner 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    New York Army National Guard Maj. Seun Ogunkoya with the 369th Sustainment Brigade thanks his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers for the faith and trust placed in him during a promotion ceremony conducted at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2024. Ogunkoya was promoted from the rank of captain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Scribner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 23:13
    Photo ID: 8729825
    VIRIN: 240907-A-PU281-8496
    Resolution: 6065x4043
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)
    Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Newly Promoted Major Focuses on Strategic Leadership at 369th SB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    major
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download