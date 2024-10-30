New York Army National Guard Maj. Seun Ogunkoya with the 369th Sustainment Brigade thanks his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers for the faith and trust placed in him during a promotion ceremony conducted at the Harlem Regiment Armory, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2024. Ogunkoya was promoted from the rank of captain. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Ryan Scribner)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 23:13
|Photo ID:
|8729825
|VIRIN:
|240907-A-PU281-8496
|Resolution:
|6065x4043
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Seun Ogunkoya Promotion Ceremony (Sept. 7, 2024) [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ryan Scribner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Newly Promoted Major Focuses on Strategic Leadership at 369th SB
No keywords found.